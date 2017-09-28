Iron County Schools News Nuggets

Compiled by Le Ann Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

EAST ELEMENTARY

After being rained out on their first attempt to observe mountain forest and wetland ecosystems, the fourth graders at East enjoyed a day at Wood’s Ranch on Sept. 18. They spent the morning working in learning stations that explored things like Fibonacci patterns and tree age estimation. They also used figurative and descriptive language to write about their experiences. A big thanks to all of the parent volunteers that helped make the day special!

On Friday, Sept. 15, the second-grade Spanish Dual Immersion students learned about the Mexican Independence Day celebration. The students were able to watch celebrations in Mexico, donned traditional clothing, and learned a Mexican dance. Many students were surprised that Mexican Independence Day is different than Cinco de Mayo, held on May 5th each year. A huge thank you to Caroline Olenslager for the donation of clothing! Our students loved it!

Parents, SEP week is coming soon. Please be on the lookout for scheduling papers coming home with your child. We look forward to meeting with you and discussing your child’s progress. Our PTA will also be hosting a book fair that week. It’s a great opportunity to support the PTA and get some new, exciting books for home.

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

South’s 4th graders had an adventure on Cedar Mountain this week. They are learning about different land zones, and had a lesson about the transition biome while at the water shed. At Navajo Lake they were able to eat lunch and study different plant life. They enjoyed observing frogs in their natural habitat. Also this week, Sue Okroy, from the Utah State Board of Education presented a literacy training session for parents and others interested in helping students improve their reading skills.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

Three Peaks PTA will host our annual Move-A-Thon on Sept. 29 from 2-3 p.m. Please watch for the blue pledge sheet that was sent home with each child. 100 percent of the proceeds will be used for classroom supplies and equipment.

Three Peaks Elementary will hold SEP conferences Oct. 2-6. Teachers will send home appointment times for each student. Please make every effort to attend these important meetings so that parents and teachers can discuss valuable information about each student. The PTA will host a Scholastic Book Fair in the library, Oct. 2-6, during SEP week. Hours will be 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. (hours subject to change). All are welcome to attend.

FIDDLERS ELEMENTARY

Fiddlers Elementary is teaming up for the Walk More In Four program with UDOT and the Student Neighborhood Access Program. Throughout the month of September, Fiddlers’ students were challenged to “Walk More” to school. This program encourages healthy lifestyles as well as provides education in bike and walk safety. Students who participate and submit their form will be eligible for prizes. Winners will be announced in October.

CEDAR MIDDLE SCHOOL

CMS would like to welcome 12 new staff/teacher members at our school this year. We have Emily Piep–Chorus, Travis Wood–Science, Chelsee Robinson–Math, Madie Schmidt–Sped, Amelia Harris–Social Worker, Charley Walquist–7th LA, Jennifer Davis–6th, Kassidee Myers–6th, Marta Delgato–Duel Immersion, Rebecca Spencer–ASL/Music, Jill Maxwell–SPED, Keith Robison–Counselor. We are halfway through the first term, and things are running smoothly! For those interested, we will be having picture retakes on the Sept. 26.

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

This week at Enoch Elementary students are enjoying working on their new Chromebooks. Students are learning how to use Canvas: digital classroom that enhances student learning by keeping all their assignments and materials in one spot.

At Enoch Elementary, we would like to shine a spotlight on Mrs. Sherrin Rieff. Sherrin teaches fifth grade and adores her students. Her favorite food is pizza, especially from Pizza Factory. Her favorite color is green. She loves rock music, and has a fear of heights. To relax, Mrs. Rieff loves to curl up in a soft blanket with a good novel. She enjoys camping, hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors with her family. She has been married for sixteen years, has three children, and two dogs. Mrs. Rieff’s inspiration for teaching comes from a love of learning and wanting to share that love with others. Her favorite quote is, “A day without laughter is a day wasted.” -Charlie Chaplin

NORTH ELEMENTARY

Cedar North Elementary reminds parents of our upcoming SEP week conferences. Your child’s teacher should be contacting you soon to set up an appointment with him/her during the week of Oct 2 – Oct 6. Please be sure to come and meet with your child’s teacher! When home and school work together, great things happen in the life of a child!

Our PTA book fair will be happening that week, as well. Parents are also reminded that school will be dismissed at 2:25 EVERY DAY that week, including Wednesday. Kindergarten will meet: AMK–8:55 to 10:55 and PMK–12:25 to 2:25. Thank you for all your support!