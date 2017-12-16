Iron County Schools: News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Mr. Daniel Ekker would like to thank parents for all the support they give the teachers at Enoch Elementary. He is appreciative and humbled by the number of parents who volunteer in our school and help their students be successful. Mr. Ekker would also like to remind parents to label student’s coats and jackets.

Fourth grade students had the opportunity to attend a women’s basketball game December 5th, at SUU. The college paid for each student’s tickets and provided them with a bag of popcorn and pizza. Thank you SUU for your generosity. Students had a great time.

Enoch Elementary teachers learned about robotics and implementing technology into their classrooms at the STEM open house at North Elementary December 6. There were many different booths where teachers could participate in hands-on learning with STEM products.

School will be closed for winter break December 21-January 2. Please continue to read daily and fill in your reading calendars during the break.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

On Wednesday, December 6, the PTA sponsored, “Pastries and Parents” in the gym. We had over 400 parents attend this event with their children. It was so nice to see them eating muffins or doughnuts and reading Christmas stories together. Thank you for your hard work PTA and thank you to the constant parental support we feel at Three Peaks Elementary.

Our next Marvin and Jessie assembly will be held on December 13 at 12:55 pm. We will be learning about Courtesy.

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

South would like to congratulate our Volunteer of the Year. Danielle DeMille has been an integral part of our school’s success. Last year she organized a fundraiser that amassed over $17,000! Way to go Danielle! That money, along with money donated by several local businesses, our own PTA funds, and some from our school fund allowed us to purchase ChromeBooks for our third, fourth, and fifth grades.

In addition to that great news, we also want to congratulate Michele Griffith and Cheryl Savage as our Team of the Year. These two make an amazing team that assists our principal in the daily occurrences that require office attention. Congratulations everyone! Thank you for making South the most amazing school to be a part of!

CANYON VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

The Hope Squad at Canyon View Middle School has put out a challenge to all Houses-LOOK FOR KINDESS AMONGST YOUR PEERS. Students have been recognizing kindness then writing about it on a strip of paper. These strips have been put together in a large chain that represents each House. The House with the most acts of kindness recognized will receive a treat. It has been wonderful to see the students help and appreciate one another.

As a school, we are collecting money to help those less fortunate at Christmas. Each class has a Christmas Jar in which the donation can be placed. If every student brought in $1, we would raise about $1000. This will go a long way to help some families during the holidays.

Make sure to attend the Christmas Spectacular on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 either at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. The band, orchestra and choirs will perform. There will also be a festival of trees and an art show.

NORTH ELEMENTARY

One of North Elementary’s masterful teachers, Kerstin Bolton, was honored with the “Ann Adamson Excellence in Teaching Award” from SUU’s teacher education department and funded by Iron Fist Tae Kwon Do. Iron Fist’s sensei, Johnny Oh, funds the award each year in honor of his American mother, Ann Adamson, a professor of teacher education at UVU. Kerstin was chosen because of her excellence in the classroom and for the way she mentors pre-service teachers placed there by SUU’s Department of Teacher Education. We are very proud of our Kerstin and all our fine teachers at North!

PAROWAN ELEMENTARY

It’s an exciting time of year for Parowan Elementary! Our school’s Christmas program will be on December 13. We will perform twice, once in the morning at 9 a.m. and again in the evening at 6 p.m. in the Parowan High School Auditorium. The title for this year’s program is “Let It Be Christmas.” The public is invited to both performances. Come and feel the

spirit of Christmas.

The students at Parowan Elementary and the Parowan Elementary Parent Teacher Organization are presenting the play The Christmas Candle. It will be performed from Thursday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 16 in the Parowan High School Auditorium. It begins at 6 p.m. and everyone is invited; admission is free. It is based on the book The Christmas Candle by

Richard Paul Evans.

To make the season even more meaningful, we will continue our tradition of singing in the halls beginning on December 18 until our winter break.

People say there is no such thing as a free lunch. This is not always true. We have a very generous, anonymous donor in Parowan who paid the balance for our students who owe money for lunch. This warms our hearts and is evidence of the true Christmas spirit of giving. Thank you!

CEDAR MIDDLE SCHOOL

CMS Horticulture club has completed their terrarium projects. Students planted, grew, and monitored various herb plants and transplanted them to homemade terrariums. Symphonic Band and the Concert Band performed wonderfully during their concerts on December 7. Come listen to the 6th Grade Band on Wednesday, December 13 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. The Intermediate 6th Grade Band will play at 5:30 p.m. The Advanced 6th Grade Band will play at 7:30 p.m. JV Band will play on Thursday, December 14 at 6 p.m.