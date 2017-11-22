Iron County Schools News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch Elementary would like to congratulate the winners of the Reflections Contest and wish luck to those who will be moving on to the regional competition. Congratulations to October’s reading calendar winners and those awarded Tiger of the Month for hard work!

The Museum on the Move from the University of Utah visited Enoch Elementary 4th graders this week. They learned about fossils that have been discovered both inside and outside of Utah. They were able to observe a variety of rare fossils and then write about and sketch their observations into their science journals.

Our spotlight this week is on Mrs. Leann Lundgren who teacher Kindergarten. Mrs. Lundgren’s mother taught first grade for twenty-five years, which inspired her to become a teacher. She enjoys reading, swimming, and playing with her ten grandchildren. She has completed six marathons and would like to skydive some day! Her favorite quote is, “The first hour of the day is the rudder for the rest.”

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

South Elementary celebrated Veteran’s Day with a special patriotic program honoring our nation’s veterans. Cub Scouts from our school posted the colors, and our first graders presented a program which included singing patriotic songs. The Cedar City Master Singers also sang heartfelt songs which created a patriotic atmosphere. Our fifth graders had the opportunity to perform at Cedar’s Veteran’s Memorial and join the community for the Veteran’s Day program. Veterans, thank you for your service!

NORTH ELEMENTARY

Cedar North Elementary would like to thank Kourtney Jolley and her team of volunteers for putting together our WatchDOGS (Dads of Great Students) Pizza Night on November 15th. WatchDOGS is a program we’ve used for a number of years now to help get more father-figures into our school for a half day to a day per year. These great men help in classrooms, play with the kids at recess, and help keep our hallways safe! For more information, or to sign up to be a WatchDOG, please call the school office.

EAST ELEMENTARY

East Elementary had several students win the Cedar City Birthday Celebration Contest, either through visual art or essay. Our fifth grade winners. Lilly Glidden, Ava Knudsen, Emmitt Corser, Traxton Mitchell, and Anna Reed are from Senora Salcedo’s and Mrs. Mary Wininger’s class. Our third grade winners are Joseline Lindell, Samara Barlow, and Linda Busbee from Mrs. Valerie Orton’s class. Congratulations!

Several classes had Thanksgiving Day programs, and we appreciate the support of parents who came to see them. It’s the time of year to count blessings, and we are so thankful to get to work with such amazing students, parents, and faculty here at East. We wish you and your families a very happy and safe Thanksgiving break!

Photo: Principal Moyle with winners of the Cedar City Birthday Celebration Contest.