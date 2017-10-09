Iron County Schools News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

The Enoch Tigers were roaring in song this week. Principal Daniel Ekker explained that the long held tradition of joining their voices together once a month is an opportunity for all students to participate in singing, even if they are not in choir, and it meets a core standard for art. Students sang the National Anthem, “Leader In Me,” a seven habits song, and “You’re Welcome” from Moana. They also enjoyed singing some fun pop hits.

We would like to shine a spotlight on Mrs. April Pickett. She teaches first grade and loves being around kids everyday. She loves country music, the color pink, Costa Vida, and cats. Her favorite quote is “Believe you can and you will,” by Debasish Mridha. In her free time she loves to read, go to Lake Powell, and watch The Lion King on Broadway. She is a wonderful teacher and we’re lucky to have her.

FIDDLERS ELEMENTARY

The Sorrel award began in January 2013 at Fiddlers Elementary as means to spotlight those individuals (staff, teacher, and volunteer) that do great things to make Fiddlers Elementary a great place. The award takes the name “Sorrel” from the 1897 expedition to found Branch Normal School (present day SUU). The recipients of the Sorrel Spotlight for fall 2017 are teacher Camille Griffiths, staff member Korina Wood, and volunteer Nicole Arnold.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

Three Peaks Elementary PTA would like to thank all those who helped with our annual move-a-thon. It was a very successful event and the students had a blast! Thank you to all who attended SEP conferences. It was nice to see all of the wonderful, caring people who help our students succeed in school. We also appreciate the support we had with our Scholastic Book Fair.

Our next character education assembly will be held on October 11. Marvin and Jessie will be teaching us about hard work. Thank you Mr. Jason Robison (Marvin) and Mrs. Shannon Miller (Jessie) for helping the students learn about important social issues and character education subjects.

CEDAR MIDDLE SCHOOL

Miss Utah JessiKate Riley came to share her message with the Health classes at Cedar Middle School. She spoke about mental illness and “Finding ValYOU Within.” The students loved having her join us. It was fun to have her play any song request on her violin with her remarkable ability. She won the talent competition at Miss America two weeks ago.

We also were able to listen to our wonderful counselors Ashley Whiting and Keith Robison this week, as they talked about the Dangers of the Choking Game. For further information, go to Erikscause.org.

Art students had an amazing time at Art Day on Cedar Mountain last week! There were 14 high schools and middle schools overall with 235 participants creating art with guest artists from SUU. The following from CMS won awards: First place in figure drawing–Oakley Newbold, Second place in landscape drawing–Allysa Jaynes, First place in sculpture–Aurora Chan, Second place sculpture–Grace Tobler.

(Caption for photo: Miss Utah JessiKate Riley visits the Health classes at CMS)

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

South’s students enjoyed eating lunch with some of SUU’s athletes . The students were very excited spending time with these T-Bird representatives from the soccer, volleyball and football teams. They had many questions for the athletes and really enjoyed talking with them over lunch. Go T-Birds! The 5th graders have been learning about landforms and went to Mammoth Cave, the volcanoes, and the Alpine Loop Hike at Cedar Breaks to study first hand some of earth’s amazing features.

Picture Caption: SUU Athletes came to South Elementary to visit with students at lunch.

NORTH ELEMENTARY

Cedar North Elementary would like to thank the Cedar City Council, Kit Wareham, the city engineer, and the city’s Public Works Department for their support as we work to figure out and streamline our parent pickup procedures. They have designated our school’s section of 200 North and a short section of 600 West streets as “No Parking” zones on weekdays from 1 to 4 p.m. The city will be installing the signs soon.

We are also grateful to the local Young Men’s and Young Women’s groups for painting the curbs for us. We live in a great community!

CANYON VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

On September 21, art students attended the Art Day on Cedar Mountain sponsored by Cedar Middle School. Local southern Utah middle and high schools were invited to participate. The morning started out with a mini art lesson in 3 areas then students had 2-3 hours to complete a piece of art work. Students had a great, positive experience and look forward to participating again next year.

PAROWAN ELEMENTARY

Parowan Elementary PTO is doing great things again this year. They have started the “Ramdom” Acts of Kindness program, which encourages the students to do acts of kindness to their peers, teachers and staff. Students get to put their name in for prize drawings when the faculty catches them doing something kind. The PTO hosted the Kindness Carnival Friday evening. Students and parents got to make care packages, write letters to soldiers, participate in games, and eat yummy treats. Thanks PTO for introducing “kind is the new cool” to Parowan Elementary

EAST ELEMENTARY

New Parent Pick-up/ Drop-off Procedures – We love our new North parking lot and load/unload lane. The design is well-thought- out and can potentially alleviate the problems of traffic flow if drivers will follow the design. Unfortunately, we continue to have drivers misuse the lot which causes problems and creates a less safe environment for our students. Please help the flow of traffic and to keep our students safe by following these simple rules.

THE RIGHT LANE IS LOAD/UNLOAD ONLY

It is not for drivers to leave their car. It is not for drivers to wait 20 minutes after the bell rings.

THE LEFT LANE IS THROUGH TRAFFIC ONLY

It is not for drivers to double park as if they were in the load/unload lane.

Drivers that want to enter the building should park their car. Drivers whose children are taking a long time to come out should remove their car from the load/unload lane and park. Our goal is to provide parents a convenient area to drop off and pick up their children. Please help us with the flow and to keep our students safe by following these simple rules.