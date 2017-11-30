Iron County School News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

CEDAR MIDDLE SCHOOL

As part of our anti-bullying campaign and our Student Ambassador’s focus on kindness for this quarter, we were able to take all of our students to see the movie Wonder on Tuesday. This was free of charge to our students, thanks to the many donations from local businesses. We live in a great community!

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

Picture Caption: Senator Evan Vickers visited South Elementary to observe the innovative ways students are utilizing technology.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

The students at Three Peaks Elementary were privileged to watch the SUU Aviation flight school land a helicopter on the back playground of the school. The pilots, Mallorie Barrons and Robert Paul, talked to the students about the importance of staying in school to learn math, science, reading, and writing if they want to pursue the life of a pilot. Many questions were asked and answered about the flight school and the helicopter. We learned that the helicopter was a Robinson R-44 Cadet model and after talking with the students, the pilots opened the cockpit doors and encouraged the students to walk up to the machine and look inside. Watching the helicopter lift off was just as cool as watching it land. Thank you Southern Utah University Aviation school for providing educational opportunities for our students.

The PTA is sponsoring a book reading contest beginning on November 27. The North Pole is 4,155 miles from Cedar City and our goal is to read 4,155 books by December 19. These books can be read by students, teachers, class, families, in the library, take-home books, etc. Progress will be tracked on a tall North Pole in the main lobby of the school and when our goal is reached, the students get a special surprise.

NORTH ELEMENTARY

Cedar North Elementary would like to thank all the generous donors from our engraved paving stone fundraiser. They are being installed soon around our flagpole and we invite the public to come take a look! A special thanks goes out to our incredible PTA mom, Emily Green, for heading this project. So far, we’ve sold around 120 paver stones and raised close to $10,000 for our school. That’s more equipment for our science labs and other great STEAM items around our school! Orders for engraved pavers are still being accepted. Please contact the school office if you’d like to purchase one. On a separate note, we’d like to notify parents of students in grades 2-5 that our Mini-Mall is coming up on December 15. Please talk with your child about the possibility of setting up a booth!

PAROWAN ELEMENTARY

Parowan Elementary students and staff are busy preparing for their annual Christmas Program to be held Wednesday, December 13 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. in the Parowan High School Auditorium. The theme for this year’s program is “Let it be Christmas.” It has been said that this program is the very thing that gives the residents of Parowan and surrounding communities the true spirit of Christmas. A big thank you to our community each year for supporting this tradition.