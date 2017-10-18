Iron County School News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

FIDDLERS ELEMENTARY

Kindergartners from Mrs. Michele Vasi’s AM class at Fiddlers’ Elementary took advantage of the 1st Quarter incentive activity and “paid” 10 Mustang Bucks in order to wear a hat to school on Thursday, October 12. Mustang Bucks serve as the currency for the school based incentive program, which encourages good citizenship and teaches money management.

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch second grade had a very special visit from two ambassadors from Hogle Zoo, Thursday, October 12. The ambassadors spent an hour in each classroom, teaching students about wetland and desert habitats. Students had the opportunity to engage in hands-on learning by sorting different fur, feathers, soil, and plants into the habitat they belonged to. Students also were able to meet two Hogle Zoo animals native to southern Utah: the salamander and desert tortoise. Students were given an opportunity to pet the desert tortoise using two fingers so as to not harm the animal, and learned that a tortoise has feeling in its shell. Enoch would like to thank Hogle Zoo for this unforgettable learning experience for our second graders!

EAST ELEMENTARY

Eagles are Soaring with Good Books! On Thursday, October 12 , many of our East Eagles earned reading achievement awards. Our PTA has worked hard to provide reading incentives and awards for our students who have been keeping track of their home reading. We appreciate our PTA and their support of student reading. Way to go, kids! Today’s readers are tomorrow’s leaders!

CANYON VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

Iron Athletics is a Cross Country Club composed of Students from CVMS. Both the boys and girls cross country teams placed 2nd at their final Cross Country Meet on October 10 in Hurricane.

Training for these runners began in July with early morning distance runs. Iron Athletics concluded its season with a final run from CVMS to the Cedar City Temple on October 14. Coach Matt Storland organized Iron Athletics as a club to introduce the sport of running to Cedar City’s Youth. Coaches Jessica Dabb and Amy Rigby volunteered this season to work with the runners at the middle school level.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

The fifth grade students attended the 3rd annual STEAM festival held on the campus at SUU. This festival presented hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and math learning for children of all ages. “The goal of this event is to foster the imaginations of students,” said Bill Heyborne, STEM Center Director and associate professor of biology. Students were able to participate in activities from the following sources: SUU Planetarium, Animal Ambassadors, Sub Zero, Soaring Over Southern Utah virtual reality ride, Museum of Natural History, NASA Meteorite and Space Project at SUU, Cedar Breaks National Monument, Cedar Mountain Science Center, SUU Women in Science and Engineering, MSC Aerospace, Southwest Technology, Southern Utah Space Foundation, Project Archeology, Tech Ambassadors, Southern Utah Rock Club, SUU Geology and Chemistry Clubs, artsFusion, Discovery Gateway, and Thanksgiving Point.

We would like to thank all those involved who helped bring this very beneficial event to our community and for inviting our students to participate.

PAROWAN ELEMENTARY

RAMdom ACTS of KINDNESS is a new initiative set in motion by the 2017-2018 Parowan Elementary PTO board. The goal was introduced after sending out a survey, and finding out that one of the hardest parts of being a teacher, is seeing how mean the students are to each other. We wanted to spread the word that, KIND is the new COOL. In order to promote kindess, students at Parowan Elementary who are caught doing RAMdom Acts of Kindness receive a card from a teacher or staff member with a description of their kind behavior. This card is then put into a school drawing for fun prizes. We are proud to see the level of kindness students are showing!

NORTH ELEMENTARY

Cedar North PTA’s annual walkathon has been with a Mathathon this year! Students will be tested on their math facts on Wednesday, October 18th and will use their math skills to solve simple mysteries in the gym, as set up by the PTA. It’ll be a fun day and, we hope, will have a great response from parents and other relatives to help our PTA earn money for this school year. With a new building, we are hoping to use the funds for lots of things in the science lab and for A/V equipment, etc, that will help make our school an even better place to learn! Please support your child with a generous pledge for North Elementary!