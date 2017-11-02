Iron County News Nuggets

Compiled by LeAnn Woolstenhulme

Iron County School District

ENOCH ELEMENTARY

Enoch Elementary celebrated Red Ribbon Week. Students learned about staying drug-free, participated in anti-bullying campaigns, and talked about ways to stay safe. Wednesday, October 25, our school was visited by Officer Jeremy Dunn from Enoch City Police Department, Deputy Pires, Deputy Kennedy, Deputy Sean Peterson and his K9 from Iron County Sheriff. Students watched the K9 search for illegal substance and take down Deputy Kennedy on command.

Enoch Elementary School is excited to announce our participation in a global humanitarian effort this holiday season. Students may sign up to fill a shoebox of needed items for the organization Operation Christmas Child. These shoeboxes go all over the world to needy children, so parents will need to donate $9 for shipping costs. Families of our students are invited to sign up to receive a shoebox to fill with new donated items. Filled shoeboxes need to be brought back to school by Thursday, November 16.

NORTH ELEMENTARY

North Elementary would like to thank Sgt. Jerry Womack and the Cedar City Police Department for their help with our annual Halloween Costume Parade. They cordoned the streets off for us and were great role models for the kids! We’d also like to thank the Iron Co. Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit for their help with our Red Ribbon Week assembly. Officer Peterson and his crew did a great job! We are grateful for all our local emergency responders and the way they support Iron Co. Schools

CEDAR MIDDLE SCHOOL

The student council and advisors attended a leadership training at SUU. They took a tour of the campus, listened to a speaker and played games with the SUU ambassadors. It was a great day and learning experience to prepare for the school year.

Cedar Middle School participated in the ICSD Data Fair. We were pleased to be able to report on our students’ success academically, emotionally, and socially to Board members, community members, politicians, and other stakeholders.

Thank you to our CMS PTA for putting together this year’s family/community Halloween Carnival and School Dance. It was a fun night filled with plenty of ghosts, goblins, and witches. We appreciate our PTA and all the volunteers that made this night happen.

Caption for the picture: CMS Student Council members attend a leadership training at SUU

CANYON VIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL

Last week our school celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a variety of activities bringing awareness to the dangers of becoming involved with drugs. The Cedar City K9 and Drug Task Force Unit came to educate students as to the seriousness of the issue as it affects families and individuals alike. (A HUGE THANK YOU to all of the officers for coming to our school.) Students signed a pledge banner and participated in themed lunch- time activities. Thank you student council and house reps for putting these together.

It is not too late to join Math Counts. The practices are each Thursday from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. in Mrs. Sander’s room. The first competition is in a couple weeks. Debate club is also looking for some more student debaters to participate in the next competition. See Mrs. Burton for information.

SOUTH ELEMENTARY

South’s fifth graders participated in the “Be Wattsmart, Begin at Home” assembly presented by Rocky Mountain Power. This was an interactive assembly where the students were able to participate in activities while learning about how electricity is generated. They also learned about energy efficiency and the importance of conserving energy. First graders took a trip to Robinson’s Pumpkin Patch where they selected a pumpkin to bring home. The PTA went all out decorating doors for Red Ribbon Week. The theme was “Say Boo to Drugs”.

THREE PEAKS ELEMENTARY

October 24-27 was Red Ribbon Week at Three Peaks Elementary. On Tuesday, the students wore red and signed pledges to be drug free. Wednesday was crazy hair day – Use your head, don’t use drugs! Thursday was pajama day – Don’t be caught sleeping, say no to drugs! Friday was school spirit day – Three Peaks is drug free! Throughout the week students collected canned goods to donate to the Iron County Care and Share. On Friday, the Iron County Sheriff Department brought their very talented dogs to show us how they help sniff out drugs. These dogs were very impressive with their obedience and talent. It is our sincere hope that the students of Three Peaks Elementary will make the right choices to have a happy and drug free life.