International violinist teaches Master class at SUU

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–Local violin students had the opportunity to learn from internationally recognized violinist Dr. Chaio-Ling Sun last Friday during a Master Class at SUU.

Dr. Sun is currently the Professor of Violin for the National Taiwan University of the Art’s Music Department and teaches violin performance, chamber music and string pedagogy. She holds several degrees in music, from the Peabody Conservatory of Music, NTUA and the University of California at Santa Barbara. She has also received several awards and scholarships.

Dr. Sun founded and directed the Taiwan String Quartet, which toured the United States, Singapore and Costa Rica. She has also performed as soloist all over the world.

During the master class, six violin students performed a short piece for Dr. Sun to observe and then received personalized instruction from her on how to improve their skills. She taught concepts such as singing with the violin, familiarizing ones’ self with the musical piece and using imagination to add depth to the music.

She said she suggests students pay more attention to the music they are playing.

“The only thing I think they need to work on is to really listen to it (their music) and that’s something they can do if they listen to music more and they practice really slowly so they can enjoy music,” Dr. Sun said.

Dr. Sun also said the location of southern Utah can be an influential inspiration for music.

“I think being here in Southern Utah is such a privilege,” she said. “You have such beautiful view(s). Your mountain is unbelievable, so colorful, and the blue sky is so beautiful; and all this feeling can go into the music. The way to do it is to bring out your feeling for those colors, for the mountain, from the violin.”