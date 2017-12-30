Holiday Happiness 

Here in Mrs. Dodds’ 2nd-3rd grade class, students have been learning about how lots of countries celebrate the holidays! Some of the countries they’ve learned about recently are Russia, Sweden, Germany and Italy. Students have worked on crafts and projects representing all these countries. Students made candle wreath crowns in honor of St. Lucia day celebrated in Sweden and made gnomes in honor of Tomten who delivers presents to the children in Sweden. Now that students have learned about lots of holidays and traditions, Gateway is off for the holiday break. The first day back to school is Tuesday, January 2.