Gateway Academy News

Students at Gateway Academy had a big week of learning. K-1 were visited by Discovery Gateway for hands on experience on being a scientist, grade 6-8 went from learning about nutrition and creating their own granola recipes to dissections in Science. Choir and Drama students took buses to Tuacahn Amphitheatre to watch the Musical production of Matilda. Students look forward to this annual field trip, attending live musical performance and being able to observe singing, acting and instrumental skills in person is a valuable experience, not to mention fun. Students had such a great time they already can’t wait until next year’s field trip.