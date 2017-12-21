Gateway Academy math skills

In preparation for the Southern Utah Region Math Counts competition, 16 Gateway Academy students practiced their math skills at Canyon View Middle school with a number of other middle schools in the region. They took three timed tests, two individual tests and one as a team. Then the top 10 overall got to compete in a one-on-one speed round until there was one winner. “These kids are awesome. They are having fun and learning new things. I’m very proud of them,” says Mr. Ferree their math teacher. There is one more practice competition in early January at Kanab, then the actual competition will be held at SUU in February. Those pictured who participated in the practice round at Canyon View Middle school were Donnie Clark, Jesse Wood, Wesley Player, Kaigen Lefevre, Levi Wood, Sarah Engler, Alana Storey, Siena Orr, Amber Wills, Emma Everett, Linden Jackson, Ethan Pedersen, Ryan Harris, Kirsti Meyers, Isaac Everett, and Jaime Dolan.