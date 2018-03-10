Iron County Today
For the Love of Reading!

tom Tom March 10, 2018

Gateway has had such an exciting week celebrating their love of reading inspired by Dr. Suess. Each day of the week had a Dr. Seuss theme and both students and teachers had the opportunity to dress up! From mustache day, read my shirt day, crazy hair day it has been a week full of entertainment. Every classroom door was also decorated as a book or book theme.Friday was the climax of the week long celebrations where everyone dressed as their favorite story book character. After a school wide parade admiring costumes and decorations we were visited by The Cat in the Hat himself along with Thing 1 and Thing 2 to read their favorite Dr. Seuss books to the assembled students. The school has had a blast celebrating the love they have for reading! Pictures of all the events can be viewed on the schools Facebook page.

 

