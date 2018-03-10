For the Love of Reading!

Gateway has had such an exciting week celebrating their love of reading inspired by Dr. Suess. Each day of the week had a Dr. Seuss theme and both students and teachers had the opportunity to dress up! From mustache day, read my shirt day, crazy hair day it has been a week full of entertainment. Every classroom door was also decorated as a book or book theme.Friday was the climax of the week long celebrations where everyone dressed as their favorite story book character. After a school wide parade admiring costumes and decorations we were visited by The Cat in the Hat himself along with Thing 1 and Thing 2 to read their favorite Dr. Seuss books to the assembled students. The school has had a blast celebrating the love they have for reading! Pictures of all the events can be viewed on the schools Facebook page.