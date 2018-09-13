Community invited to Creative Writing Conference

By Kelsey Keener

kelsey@ironcountytoday.com

CEDAR CITY–Southern Utah University’s Community Education program is providing a creative writing conference for community members.

The conference, Writing About Ecology and Place, will take place tomorrow and Friday in the Starlight Room of the SUU Sharwan Smith Student Center. The cost to attend in $160.

The class will include writing workshops, a chance to attend the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Othello and a panel of award-winning authors. In addition, there will be a panel of editors from literary journals discussing “Writing and Publishing in a World of Rapid Ecological Change.”

There will also be keynote readings from Nicole Walker and a poetry workshop run by Lee Ann Roripaugh. Keynote readings will take place at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow at the SUU Alumni House and are open to the public.

A workshop for high school teachers instructed by Dr. Steven Camicia of Utah State University will also be available during the conference at the Southern Utah Museum of Art. An orientation of Othello will be offered be offered before attending the play as well.

The conference is co-sponsored by the SUU English Department and the Utah Book Festival.

To register for the conference, go to suu.edu.wise or call 435-865-8259.