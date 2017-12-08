Cedar High educator earns national honor

CEDAR CITY—Steve Shirts, an educator at Cedar High School, has been selected a Claes Nobel Educator of Distinction by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). A role model to pupils, Shirts was nominated by a student for outstanding dedication and commitment to excellence in the profession.

The NSHSS seeks to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks. The society says it is continually seeking new ways to provide lifetime learning and growth opportunities for academically talented student leaders and their educators.

There are currently more than 1.3 million members of the society in 160 countries.