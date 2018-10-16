Cedar, Canyon View students receive USF competition honors

CEDAR CITY–The 42nd annual Shakespeare Competition, hosted by the Utah Shakespeare Festival and Southern Utah University, gave out dozens of awards and scholarships to drama, dance and music students. The competition is the largest scholastic Shakespeare competition in the country, and this was a record-breaking year with nearly 3,600 students from 123 schools in seven states and the U. S. Virgin Islands.

From Sept. 27 to 29, students competed before numerous adjudicators on the Festival’s stages and at many other venues on the SUU campus. Judges consisted of arts professionals with strong literary and performance backgrounds. The judges came to Cedar City from across the country, including New York, Maryland, Alabama, and New York, and not only judged the competition, but provided critiques of performances and gave feedback to the young artists. Judges also offered numerous workshops on topics such as stage combat, improvisation, movement, technical theatre, auditioning, ballet, modern dance techniques, and choral performance.

As part of the total experience, students were able to attend the Festival’s productions of The Liar, Othello, The Foreigner and An Iliad, as well as an SUU production of Richard III.

The competition was divided into six divisions: Buckingham (large public high schools), Oxford (midsize public high schools), Cambridge (small public high schools), Westminster (charter schools), Stratford (junior high and middle schools) and Essex (schools or groups which are not members of state high school associations).

ACTING COMPETITION

For the acting portion of the competition, students were able to compete in monlogues, duo/trio scenes, and ensembles. Monologue competitors presented for the judges a two- to four-minute monologue from a Shakespeare play or sonnet. In the duo/trio scenes competition, two or three actors presented a three- to five-minute scene from a Shakespeare play or sonnet. In the ensemble competition, a group of students from a school presented a 6-10 minute Shakespearean scene.

In addition, first, second, and third place overall sweepstake prizes were awarded to the school in each division with the most total points from all categories.

Also, several scholarships were presented in the acting competition:

The first place winners in the duo/trio scene and monologue categories are awarded scholarships to either Southern Utah University or the Utah Shakespeare Festival summer classes, depending on the grade of the student.

Larry Lott Acting Award: In conjunction with the ensemble competition, judges annually recognize the best actor in an ensemble scene in each division. The recipient of this award received a trophy for his or her accomplishments and, if a senior, a $1,000 scholarship to SUU.

Acting Competition Winners

Cambridge Division:

Sweepstakes second place—Cedar High

Sweepstakes third place (tie)—Canyon View and Orem Highs

Ensemble first place: Cedar High

Ensemble second place: Canyon View High

Duo/Trio scenes second place: Amelia Gatherum and Lincoln Paul, Canyon View High

Larry Lott Acting Award: Lincoln Paul, Canyon View High School

Dance/Choreography Winners

Cambridge Division:

Ensemble first place: Canyon View High