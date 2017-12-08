Cedar Academy plans Christmas Open House

CEDAR CITY–Our inaugural year is coming to a close and we would like to celebrate with you! You are invited to enjoy the spirit of Christmas at our Traditional Christmas Open House Party on Tuesday, December 12 at 7 p.m.

Refreshments will be served, Christmas stories will be told, beautiful Christmas carols and music will be heard while children enjoy activities such as ornament making, traditional Christmas games, face painting, toys, gingerbread houses, and many other merry activities! Bring the whole family, meet the other student’s families and the coaches.

This is a free event. We will be collecting gifts to be distributed to local families in need but gifts are not required to attend.

All are welcome to attend this traditional event and be a part of the true meaning of Christmas as we gather as a community in the Christian spirit!

Cedar Academy, 401 S. Main, Cedar City, UT 84720. More information at 801-657-2828 or online at www.cedaracademy.us.