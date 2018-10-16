Arts Administration Program at SUU reaches 100 graduates

CEDAR CITY–The College of Performing and Visual Arts at SUU has reached two milestones this year. They are celebrating their 20th Anniversary as an individual college and the Arts Administration program reached 100 graduates in August.

SUU offers a resident Master of Fine Arts degree, an online Master of Arts degree, and an undergraduate Minor in Arts Administration. Each program is designed to blend a love of the arts with the professional business skills necessary to promote, maintain, enhance, and fund arts organizations.

Kirsten Darrington, Director of the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts and Parks Program, graduated with her Master of Fine Arts in Arts Administration in 2011. She reflected, “During my time in the program, I was able to expand my network of people and organizations through different projects and assistantships. This made a world of difference when I graduated and was looking for jobs.”

Bretleigh Sandorf, Manager of Institutional Giving at the National Dance Institute located in New York, NY, graduated with her Master of Arts in Arts Administration in 2016. She said, “With constant online discussions, papers, etc., the program at SUU helped me to hone my abilities as a writer, and I continue to draw upon what I learned. The most valuable thing I gained during my degree was how to think critically and look at a situation on many different levels.”

The arts administration program develops graduates who balance administrative systems with the creative process in an effort to ensure the artistic integrity and economic sustainability of arts organizations. With goals of advocacy, experiential learning, development of well-rounded professionals, and providing a personalized and interdisciplinary education, graduates from this program hold administrative positions in national and international organizations.

Leslie Forrester, Executive Director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council of Missouri, graduated in 2011 with her Master of Fine Arts in Arts Administration. Of her time studying at SUU, Forrester said, “It is hard to name any one single thing that was most valuable. Learning from Bill Byrnes, the man who literally wrote the book on arts administration, is still something I reference in my day-to-day work. I am wildly grateful for the skills I gathered, the people I met, and the experiences I had during my time with the Arts Administration program at SUU.”

The 100th graduate, Brian M. Kendall works with City of Las Vegas Office of Cultural Affairs as the Cultural Supervisor. He earned his Master of Arts in August 2018. Kendall shared, “In the arts field we are always faced with the opportunity to share and even sometimes defend our story. In order to do this, we must first know the story we are trying to tell. This was a universal and reoccurring theme in all my courses. In order to attract audiences, funders, board members, grantors, and political support, we must know what we stand for and how our work fits into the community. Even In the accounting class I learned that knowing the financial story of the organization provides powerful data needed to create the most accurate picture of the organization. I appreciated how every class focused on this as a common goal.”

CAPTION: Michael Vierela and Kari Heaps, graduates from the Arts Administration program at SUU, working in the Southern Utah Museum of Art.