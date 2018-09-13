APEX Experience offered to community

By Kelsey Keener

CEDAR CITY–SUU Community Education is offering a new lecture, luncheon and book group course titled The APEX Experience to community members.

The course began yesterday and will continue through Nov. 6 and includes admission to presentations from authors, meet and greet luncheons and private group book discussions. The APEX Experience offers residents a chance for growth and experiential activities with Gustavo Arellano, Sarah Lewis, Dr. Penny Minturn and Florence Williams.

Arellano is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times and focuses on Mexican culture. His column, “Ask a Mexican,” answers questions about Mexican heritage and has won several awards.

Lewis is an assistant professor in the Department of History, Art and Architecture and the Department of African and African American Studies at Harvard University. She has produced articles published in The New Yorker, The New York Times, the Smithsonian and The Museum of Modern Art about race and contemporary art and culture. She is also the author of Los Angeles Times bestseller The Rise: Creativity, the Gift of Failure, and the Search for Mastery.

Dr. Minturn has been a forensic anthropologist for the U.S. military for seven years. She works to locate and identify remains of missing military personnel and return them to their families, traveling worldwide to search for downed service personnel, burial sites and battlefields.

Williams is a journalist, bestselling author, podcaster, public speaker, contributing editor at Outside Magazine and freelance writer for several publications. She focuses on the environment and health.

To register for the APEX Experience or see other courses offered by SUU Community Education, visit suu.edu/wise, call 435-865-8259 or visit the Community Education office at 136 west University Boulevard, Suite 003 in Cedar City.

Photo: Sarah Lewis.