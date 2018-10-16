Sandra Lee Jensen, age 78, was reunited with the love of her life Franklin Clair Jensen on October 6, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah. She was born on June 4, 1940 in Alamosa, Colorado to Stanley Walter Shupe and Margaret Marie Johnson Shupe. She spent the first years of her life being raised in Alamosa, where some of her fondest memories were made; collecting eggs with her grandmother and growing up with her Aunt Betty who was like a sister to her.

When she was six she moved to Las Vegas with her parents where she remained until she finished high school, then she moved to Provo to attend college at BYU. This is where she met Clair Jensen. They married on December 9, 1961 and later had two children, Justin and Kellie. In 1977 they moved to Cedar City, Utah where she remained for the rest of her life.

Sandra was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel. She found great joy in serving her family, and she was an amazing wife, mother and especially grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was a great example to others of how to always be happy and pleasant during trying times. She always had a smile on her face.

She is survived by her children Justin (Betsy) Jensen of Salt Lake, Kellie (Mark) Halterman of Parowan; grandchildren, Chase (Madison) Halterman, Sean Halterman, Whitney Halterman and Jake Halterman.

She was preceded in death by her spouse Franklin Clair Jensen, her parents Stanley Walter Shupe and Margaret Kent, and John Kent (stepfather).

She was laid to rest on Saturday October 13, 2018, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com. We would like to give a special thanks to all the people that provided wonderful health care over the years.