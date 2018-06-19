Royce W. Houchen, age 45, passed away on Friday, June 15, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah. He was born December 1, 1972 in Cedar City to William LeRoy Houchen and Delores Loya Torres Houchen. Royce married Shanna Beardall in Cedar City in September 1998; she brought two little girls, Makayla and Kirstine, into the marriage. Later divorced due to irreconcilable differences.

Royce was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In his youth, Royce loved to go home teaching and was active in the scouting program. He loved wrestling and playing football for Cedar High School. Royce loved to go fishing, hunting, camping, driving in the demolition derby and running the Iron County demolition derby for several years. He was a member of the Iron County Search and Rescue and Ropes Team for about 10 years.

Royce started working at the Warehouse–it was the local arcade and dancehall in Cedar City–and then Coca-Cola Bottling Co. for several years. Royce later started working as a victims advocate in Iron County helping victims of domestic violence and other related crimes. Over the last five years, Royce has been driving taxi and then started his own taxi company, Anytime Taxi.

Royce is survived by his parents, William LeRoy Houchen and Delores Loya Torres Houchen, his brothers Nathan (Elizabeth), Daniel and Aaron (Shelby) Houchen. His nephews Tim, Diezel, Wyett, Dahgo and Ryder and his nieces, Keylee and Everlee all living in Cedar City.

Royce is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles LeRoy Houchen, Erma Cloward Houchen, Miquel Romirez Torres and Consuelo Loya Torres along with a few aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Cedar North Stake Center (95 N 2125 West). A viewing will be held on Friday, June 22, 2018 from 6-8 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 West, Cedar City) and on Saturday, June 23, 2018 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Cedar North Stake Center. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.