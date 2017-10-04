Robert James Werber, age 74, passed away peacefully at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah on Thursday, September 28, 2017. He was born September 17, 1943 to Rudolph Nightingale and Lydia Valene Nelson Werber in Caliente, Nevada.

Robert attended school at Mesa Community College, BYU, and SUU. Graduated with a bachelor’s degree. Taught at the Utah State Correctional Facility, Iron County Jail, and Youth In Custody. He was a respected teacher by all that knew him. He created lasting relationships with many of his students. Robert was kind and had a special ability to reach out to those with personal learning disabilities.

He served in the United States Navy on the USS Ticonderoga aircraft carrier from 1964-1968 as an electronics technician.

Robert married his sweetheart Dianne O’Dell on October 17, 1964 in St. George, Utah. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a Scout Master, Ward Clerk, Branch Presidency member at the Utah State Prison facility and other callings as well.

Robert is survived by his wife; his children Donald (Karolee) Werber of Washington, UT; Bryan (Cindy) Werber of Cedar City, UT; Elizabeth (Taylor) Woodruff of Vernal, UT; and 10 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Dolores Bradshaw, and his brother George Werber.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Cedar North Stake Center (95 N 2125 West, Cedar City). A viewing will be held prior at the Stake Center from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.