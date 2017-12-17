Richard Palmer Webster, 82, passed away on December 11, 2017, in Cedar City, Utah at the Brookdale Retirement center where he had been residing.

Richard (Dick) was born February 12, 1935 in Cedar City, Utah the fourth child of Francis (Parson) and Evelyn Webster. He was born into a family who were in the livestock (sheep) and farming business. He lived in the family’s big brick home on 62 N and 3rd East in Cedar City. In his youth he worked alongside his Dad and brothers and learned what hard work and long days were. However his mother made sure there was time for refinement. For Dick this was a lifelong involvement in music, both in playing the viola and singing in various choirs, including the Master Singers.

He graduated from Cedar High School, received an associates degree from the College of Southern Utah and then his Bachelor’s degree in General Forest Management from Utah State University. This lead to his life’s work as a professional forester and Land Real Estate and Review Appraiser for the USDA Forest Service.

While at the College of Southern Utah he met and courted Helen Tuft of Monroe, Utah. After his mission to Canada he married his sweetheart in the St. George Temple on November 29, 1957. She was his loving and dedicated companion and moved to many remote locations in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada that were part of his professional assignments.

Dick loved to “tinker” and could fix and repair anything. He read every owner’s manual and knew every detail of the workings of anything he owned. He loved his ancestral heritage and shared it with anyone who would give him a minute. His retirement years were spent “tinkering” at their cabin on Cedar mountain where he kept everything ready for visits from family and friends.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served in numerous Church callings, including primary and sunday school teacher, chorister, counselor in several bishoprics, branch president, Bishop, High counselor, ordinance worker in the St George Temple, and as a missionary to the Canadian Mission and the Wisconsin Milwaukee mission with Helen.

Dick and Helen were blessed with five children, Margene (Randall) Rich of Vacaville, California, John (Kay) Webster of Cedar City, Utah, Stephen (Gillian) Webster of Cedar Park, Texas, Neal (Holly) Webster of Caldwell, Idaho, and Stacie (Curtis) Christensen of Gilbert, Arizona. He is also survived by a brother, Daniel Webster. At the time of his passing he had 26 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held on Saturday December 16, 2017, at 11:30 am at the Mesa Hills Ward Chapel, located at 320 S. 1925 W. in Cedar City, Utah. A viewing was held at the Church from 10-11 a.m. prior to the services. Interment followed at the Cedar City Cemetery.