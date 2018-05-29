Richard Gunn

Long time Cedar City resident, Richard Norman Gunn, passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 96.

Richard was born November 19, 1921 to George and Beatrice Gunn. He grew up in Lynndyl, Utah. He graduated from Delta High School and later attended college at Utah State University.

Richard joined the army in the Air Corps division in 1942. He served during World War II in the European Theater. His service to his country was something he was extremely proud of. His military service was honored by many organizations, including Southern Utah University and Utah Honor Flight.

Richard married Shirley Brown in 1950 in Yuma, Arizona. They were later sealed in the St. George LDS temple. The couple moved to Cedar City, Utah in 1951. Here they raised their three sons, Stephen, Gordon and Bruce. Richard worked as Chief Engineer and Morning Announcer at the radio station, KSUB. He was known as the voice of “Tradio” for many years. He retired from the radio station after 30 years

After retiring, Richard volunteered countless hours at The Happy Factory building toy cars for children in need. He loved to sit on his front porch and visit with everyone who walked by.

Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley Gunn and his sons, Stephen (Susan) Gunn and Bruce (Sharon) Gunn. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, 2 brothers, and his 2nd son, Gordon. Richard and Shirley have 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, May 29 at 11 a.m. in the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.

The family would like to express their thanks to BeeHive Homes of Cedar City and Bob Groke of IHC Hospice for the wonderful care they took of Richard.