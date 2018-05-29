Richard Heath Oveson was born to Richard and Debra Guymon Oveson on June 4, 1977 under a sage brush at Sheep Creek, Spanish Fork Canyon, too impatient to wait until arriving at the hospital. Since the moment of his first breath, he has been a builder. Heath served an LDS mission to Hamburg, Germany, and attended college at The College of Eastern Utah and Southern Utah University. He became a licensed civil engineer and used his talents to bless the lives of countless residents of Iron County. He met and fell in love with Jeri Gailey in Cedar City, and they were married in the Manti, Utah Temple on January 5, 2001.

Heath’s finest creations were four children; Kodi Joene, now age 14, Gideon Heath, age 12, Trace Reo, age 11, and Tell Wayne, age 10. Of all the things he built, they are the miracles of whom he is and always will be most proud. He was a dedicated father, and constructed his life around his family.

Heath served his community in many capacities, including work as a leader for many years in the scouting program and Order of the Arrow where he enthusiastically built men of boys. Heath’s professional legacy was one of loyalty and honor. He was a friend to his clients, a mentor to his employees, and a deeply respected pillar of the community.

Heath deeply valued the lessons of his childhood and developed skills learned young into creative and constructive talents. He loved building and working on his Jeep and motorcycles. He built countless things of wood and metal, on the forge and in the shop, and always had a constructive project underway. He worked constantly to bring his thoughts and plans into existence, and the majority of his projects were made to help other people or to give away.

Heath was dedicated to God and has served as a Priest’s quorum advisor, in elder’s quorum presidency, in the stake young men’s presidency, and as stake trek leader. He has recently enjoyed his service in the bishopric of the Cedar City eleventh ward.

Heath has spent the last year creating a paradise for his family, attending baseball and softball games and concerts, and finishing projects he has envisioned for many years. He has served countless people and created an inspiring legacy of service. On May 24, 2018, Heath visited the Cedar City Temple, his favorite place on earth, with his favorite person, his wife. Riding his motorcycle home, he was hit by a car and called home to build on a Celestial scale. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Oveson, and sister Cassie Ewell, and survived by his wife Jeri, his four children, siblings Aimee (Andy) DiBrienza, Jamie (Rich) Harline, (Rodney Ewell), Bevan (Jaley) Cox, Toni (Tyler) Petersen, Seth (Melanie) Oveson, Gavin Cox, and Shana (Jayson) Mortenson, and his parents, Dennis and Debra Cox, and many extended family members.

Funeral services were held on Monday, May 28, 2018 at 11 a.m., at the Cedar North Stake Center (95 N 2125 W, Cedar City, UT). There was a viewing on Monday, May 28, 2018 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Cedar North Stake Center. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.