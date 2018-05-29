Heaven gained a sweet angel on May 23, 2018 when ReVoe Drake Hulet passed through the veil at her home in Newcastle surrounded by her family.

ReVoe was born on August 25,1932 in Enterprise, UT. Her and her identical twin sister DeVere were the 8th and 9th of 13 children born to Thomas Zephaniah and Cecel Alger Drake. She was raised and educated in Enterprise.

She lost her father in 1946 when she was 13 years old so life was not easy for this big family, but they made it the best life that they could and she had many fond memories of her childhood but also many sad and hard memories.

She married the love of her life Charles Darwin Hulet in Parowan, UT on September 4,1948 right after she turned 16. Their marriage was solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple on April 10,1962. They were in their 70th year of marriage.

ReVoe and Darwin spent their life and raised their family in Newcastle. They owned and operated a successful farm just north of town. It was a great way to raise their children.

ReVoe was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many callings. Her favorite was when her and Darwin were ward mission leaders. How she loved working with the full-time missionaries, (especially the Sisters) They were a joy in her life.

Her greatest joy and happiness came from her family. Her and Darwin are the parents of 8 children, Donna Rea Pedersen (Terry) Santa Clara, UT, Darwin Alex (deceased) Janeen Nickel (Ray) Tucson, AZ, Verlyn (deceased) Darla Williams (Brad) Kanarraville, UT, Pamela Peterson (Wayne), Susan Vincuilla (Bill) and Jason Darwin all of Newcastle. She bragged endlessly about her 20 grandchildren and 53 great­grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren.

Mom will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

ReVoe was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings- – Mildred, Wendell, Howard, Albert, Mary Jean, Francis (Punk), Doris, DeVere, Edna, Jim, Grant, and Cloe Ann. Also by her two sweet babies Alex and Verlyn, son-in-law Kirby Kendle Reber and granddaughter Kacee Lee Reber.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 12 noon, at the Newcastle Ward LDS chapel. There will also be a viewing on Wednesday, May 30 from 10–11:30 a.m. at the Newcastle Ward chapel. Interment will be at the Newcastle Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bella Terra Care Center and also Bob and Nichole from Intermountain Homecare and Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.