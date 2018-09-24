Raymond Rugg

Together again- On September 19, 2018 our loving Father and Grandfather took his last breath surrounded by his loving family. We are all sad but take comfort knowing he is with Mom again.

Raymond Jozef Rugg was born September 14, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan to Raymond William Rugg and Veronica Swiatloski Rugg. Dad spent his elementary years in Hamtramck, Michigan until the family moved to Southern California where he attended junior high and high school. It was then he met Mom, fell in love and married September 2, 1966. Together they had four children: Kristine (Gavin) Gunnell, Raymond (Lacey) Rugg, Kevin Rugg and Valerie (Gabe) Keil.

Dad was a history buff and if you asked a question for a school project you had better sit because it’s going to take a while. He was the life of any party and was loved by so many including lifetime friends he worked with at Hartford Insurance. He loved Mom with all his heart. He loved his children, but we think he loved his Grandkids the most. Always up for an adventure, Dad would show up at your door “Come on, lets go to the book store, museum, art show or fishing in his favorite mountains. It really didn’t matter as long as he was with his grandchildren. If he messed something up he would always say, “What do you expect from a dumb Pollock?” He was very excited when his grandson Shawn was called to serve his mission in Poland. Very proud of his Polish heritage, many years he made his famous homemade Kielbasa and Pierogis.

Dad was an avid reader, sometimes reading 2 or 3 books at a time. He never left home without a book in hand. He taught us that books are special and they should be treated as such. So when the grips of Dementia took over, the saddest part was to not see him reading. His grandchildren love him so much. And it was evident in the tender care he received the past 2 1/2 years from his Ggrandsons who moved in to take care of Dad. A special thank you to grandson Todd Carlile for being his primary caregiver, advocate and cheerleader. Thank you, Brickell, for the love you showed Dad and the patience to stand by Todd during this time.

Dad is survived by his three children, 18 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sister Doreen Rudziewicz, brothers and sisters in-law and many Nieces and Nephews whom he loved very much. Preceded in death by his loving wife, youngest son, parents and younger brother. A viewing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Enoch LDS chapel (451 E Midvalley Rd, Enoch Utah). Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. at the Enoch City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services.

Online condolences can be sent to Raymond’s memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com

Good bye Dad, Brother, Uncle, Friend and most important, Dziadzia.