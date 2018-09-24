RaVenna Leigh Baker’s spirit left this earth on Monday, September 17, 2018. Born January 28, 1921 in Cedar City, RaVenna was the ninth and last surviving child of William H. Leigh and Ella Berry Leigh. She received her BS degree from University of Utah in 1943. During that time, she also registered in the civil air patrol, received her private pilot’s license and organized a flying club for women.

In the summer of 1943 she was accepted in the Women’s Air Force Service Pilots (WASP) program. While serving in the Armed Forces she met and married flight instructor Elbert (Al) Thompson Fisher. After his release from the US Air Force, they made their home in Cedar City, where they had four children. They owned and operated the AA Cab Company, a gas station in Cedar, a construction company, and RaVenna managed the Leigh Hotel and Piute Café. Later they moved to Las Vegas, and owned and operated an appliance store. After Al died in 1962, RaVenna co-owned the Hotel-Motel Supply Co.

In 1968, RaVenna met and married Harry J. Baker, Jr., an Illinois pharmacist. She became a licensed pharmacy technician and, with Harry, owned and operated several independent pharmacies in central Illinois. When Harry’s health began to fail, they decided to move to Cedar City.

RaVenna became an officer of the American Legion Post 74, working on the committee to design the WWII memorial that is in the Veterans Park in Cedar City. She assisted Harry as he initiated the Arthritis Aquatic program at SUU and, after his death, became a certified instructor to keep his program going. She and Harry were active in the Masons and the Eastern Star, both in Illinois and in Cedar City. RaVenna was Worthy Matron of the Cedar Chapter from 1992-1996.

RaVenna was active in the Mormon Church for decades, serving in many callings. She loved to travel, play bridge and read.

RaVenna is survived by her children, Fred (Claudia) of Seattle, WA; William of Salt Lake City, UT; Ronald (Lilli) of Yuba City, CA; and Rebecca of Austin, TX, as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her energy, wit and curiosity will be missed by the many who knew and loved her.

Services were held on September 21, 2018, and she was interred in the Cedar City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.