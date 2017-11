Tiana Mae Mahealani Slack has returned home from serving in the Maryland Baltimore Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be speaking in the Mesa Hills Ward (1925 West 320 South) on Sunday, November 19 at 11 a.m.

Tiana is the daughter of Jason and Kris Slack. She is the granddaughter of Hal and Joyce Slack of Cedar City, Pat Gorman of Mesquite, and the late Karl and Kathryn Kubo of Kauai, Hawai‘i.