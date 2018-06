Elder Seleck Rigby, son of Travis and Amyanne Rigby, has returned home from his service as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Yakima, Washington Mission where he served as a Spanish speaking Elder. Seleck will be speaking in the Ashdown Forest Ward on Sunday, June 24 at 9 a.m. at the Canyon View Stake Center, 1985 North Main St., Cedar City, Utah.