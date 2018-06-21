50th Anniversary Mitch and Gaona Schoppmann

Brent Schoppmann, Shauna Schoppmann Marshall, and April Schoppmann would like to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents Mitch and Gaona Schoppmann.

They were married on June 15, 1968 in the St. George temple. The greatest blessing in their lives are the five beautiful grandchildren and a great-grandchild that have brought them happiness and brightened their days. The Schoppmann clan and friends will be going on an Alaskan cruise to celebrate the occasion. Thanks for all you do, we love you to the moon and back.

Love the kids.