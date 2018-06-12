Paula Barton

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend Paula Jones Barton, passed away on June 6, 2018. She was born on April 3, 1964 in Cedar City, Utah to Alma D. and Beulah Mortenson Jones. Paula graduated with the Class of 1982 from Parowan High School and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Paul was best known for her amazing crafts, beautiful flower beds and good food. She enjoyed being outside in the sunshine planting flowers and working in the yard. But above all, she enjoyed just being at home spending time with her family. Paula would sit for hours and just listen to and visit with her kids and grandkids. We will forever cherish our good memories and fun times with her.

Paula is survived by her husband Norman J. Barton of Parowan, UT. Her children Jamie (John) Imlay of Cedar City, UT, Cody (Sarah) Barton of Vernal, UT, Lindsey Barton and Kylie Barton both of Parowan, UT. Her father Alma Jones and brothers Gary (Tammy) Jones, Brad (Deo) Jones, Darren Jones and Shane (Liz) Jones. Along with seven wonderful grandchildren, Gracie, Zoey, Addie, Emily, Bailee, Landon and Paislie.

She is preceded in death by her mother Beulah M Jones and her sister LaVonna (Gary) Carter.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Parowan City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.