Patricia D.On Justesen Rasmusson passed peacefully away May 31, 2018 in Cottonwood Heights, Utah surrounded by her loving family at the age of 90. She was born to Charles Vaughn and Carrie Otillia Justesen on September 22, 1927 in Spring City Utah.

She raised seven children: Russell (Becky), Creta (Brian) Cheesman, Beven, Kevin (Janeen), Patrea (Nick) Faulkner, Bettina, and Ryan (Jennifer). She has 13 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Mary Joy Littke and her sister in-law Barbara Justesen. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger James Rasmusson, son Kevin, brother Mac Rae Justesen and her parents.

Roger and Pat met at Snow College where they both graduated. They fell in love and then were married in the Manti Temple on June 20, 1946. Pat worked side by side with Roger as he ranched, taught school, was a school counselor and they eventually owned and operated four motels, a restaurant and gas station.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and some of her callings she enjoyed were: Temple ordinance worker for 20 years in the St George Temple, missionary at Cove Fort for a number of years, Relief Society teacher, ward dance director with her husband, Young Women’s President, and was always a faithful visiting teacher.

Pat was a wonderful bread maker, crocheter, seamstress, candy confectioner. She was a #1 Jazz fan (she loved her Jazz), loved watching her BYU Devotionals and scripture study, traveling was a fun hobby as was dancing. She cheered on her family in every way. How we miss our sweet Mom!

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Cottonwood Heights Utah Wasatch Stake Center 8170 South Shorthills Drive (3425 East) Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84121. Viewing will be prior to the service at 10 a.m.

Interment will be at Ephraim, Utah Cemetery, 620 North Main Street at approx. 4 p.m.

Special thanks to Summit Home Health and Hospice, her nurse (Kim), and Roger H. Smith M.D.