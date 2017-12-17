Rocky Palmisano, 84, passed away on December 8, 2017. He was born on March 13, 1933, in San Bernardino, California, and grew up on 180 acres of vineyards, where he worked in the fields from the time he was eight years old.

His brother Pat was his best friend, and the two of them did everything together. At the age of 14 Rocky started washing parts in a local garage, and this was the beginning of his love affair with cars. He attended Chaffey High School in Ontario, California, and earned his high school diploma after he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17.

In 1956, Rocky married Faye Lewis, and they had a daughter, Maxine. Rocky and Faye later divorced, and in 1959 Rocky married Marilyn Musser, and they had three children, Tina, Julie, and Rocco. In 1960 Rocky opened his own auto repair shop, Rocky’s Garage, in Ontario, California, which he ran for 30 years. Twelve years after Rocky and Marilyn divorced, he married Elaine in August 1991 and they subsequently moved to Parowan, Utah, where they made many new friends and continued to live an active life.

Rocky and Elaine began attending Valley Bible Church in Enoch, Utah, in November of 1997 and Rocky placed his trust in Christ alone as his Savior in January of 1998.

Rocky is survived by his wife, Elaine; two sisters, Anina Palmisano and Sandy Cross; one brother, Sam Palmisano; three children, Maxine Palmisano, Tina (Gary) Chez, and Julie (Justin) Parreirs; three step-children, Lisa (Wayne) Reasons, Tina Roberts, and Paul (Ashley) Corbin; fourteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Rocco, mother Bessie, brother Patrick, and son Rocco.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Valley Bible Church located at 4780 North Highway 91, Enoch, Utah.

The family wishes to thank the physicians and nurses at Dixie Regional Medical Center and especially the ICU staff, for their compassionate care of Rocky during his final days on this earth.

Rocky had many friends and family members who loved him dearly. He will be greatly missed.