Lorraine Mae Morris, 91, passed away on October 29, 2017 in St. George, Utah.

Lorraine was born in San Diego, California on February 11, 1926, where she was living when she married Harry Edward (Ed) Morris of Fairmont, West Virginia, on February 22, 1942.

In addition to raising a family of four children, Lorraine held a number of positions with the Department of Defense in Morocco and Germany between 1954 and 1966. She held similar positions at Eielson AFB, Alaska and Kadena AFB, Okinawa, Japan until her retirement in 1986 at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Lorraine received a number of awards for her outstanding work as a procurement officer for the United States Air Force.

Lorraine’s retirement years were filled with travels between Yuma, Arizona; Boulder City, Nevada; and Parowan, Utah. Lorraine was a voracious reader and was curious about everything. She loved travel, collecting things, and gardening. She was exceptionally skilled at sewing and crafts, and made many award-winning and much loved dolls for her children and grandchildren.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Harry Edward Morris, and her parents, Lawrence Bushell and Venetta Kilmer of San Diego, California; her brother Lawrence Bushell; and half-sisters Phyllis Alongi and Patricia Dunn; as well as son-in-law Bob Mort and granddaughter Janice Claytor.

She is survived by her four children: Edward Morris and daughter-in-law Linda Morris of Richmond, Virginia; Lawrence Morris and daughter-in-law Mary Simon Morris of Kingsport, Tennessee; Marietta Mort of St. George, Utah, and Elizabeth Bear and son-in-law Thomas Bear of North Pole, Alaska.

She is survived by six grandchildren: Lydia Scher of Wadsworth, Illinois; Wendy Morris of Manassas, Virginia; Jennifer Cook of Cumming, Georgia; Stacey Morris of Knoxville, Tennessee; Jessica Bear of Fairbanks, Alaska; Chad Bear of Fairbanks, Alaska; and ten great-grandchildren: Linden and Weston Claytor; Olivia Scher, Brendan Cook, Abby Cook, Max Scher, Samantha Cook, Alexis Lyons-Morris, Zoey Scher and Jaden Bear.

Lorraine is also survived by half-sister Gloria Stambaugh of Winkleman, Arizona, and many cousins, nieces and nephews, including Robin Keller of Evans, Georgia.

A family service is planned for late March in Boulder City, Nevada. Condolences can be sent to the family care of M. Mort, 2185 W Horizon View Dr., St. George, Utah, 84790.

Friends and family are invited to share condolences online at www.SerenityStG.com.