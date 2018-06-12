Loreen Bowler Wilson of Cedar City passed away at the Dixie Regional Medical Center in St George Utah on Sunday, June 3, 2018. She was 69 years old.

Loreen is survived by her husband, Andy Wilson, her six children (Lori Ann (Aaron) of Cedar City, Kimber of Hallowell Maine, Joey (Tiff) of Cedar City, Evan, Trista (Mike) Criswell of Enoch Utah, Kenneth (Raegan) of Lehi Utah), 23 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, 9 siblings, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Loreen was preceded in death by her mother and father, Guy and Gertrude Bowler of Gunlock Utah.

Loreen was born March 21,1949 in St. George, Utah to Guy and Gertrude Bowler, their second child of 10 and first daughter. She grew up in Gunlock, Utah and enjoyed working with her mother in the garden and helped raise her eight younger siblings until she was married. She married Andy Milton Wilson of Mesquite, Nevada on August 2, 1968 and welcomed her first child a year later. Loreen excelled as a mother of six who always put their needs ahead of her own. She worked in several careers during her life: hospital care, school bus driver, heavy equipment operator at a gold mine, EMT, a substitute teacher and serving as a missionary at the Cedar City Deseret Industries where she helped those in need find gainful employment. She loved children and enjoyed helping raise her grandchildren. She was always willing to take the time to spend with them and help them grow.

Loreen always loved her Savior and strived to be a reliable and helpful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served with joy in every calling she ever had, but she especially loved the young children and thoroughly enjoyed teaching them the gospel of Jesus Christ. She loved doing temple work and researching her family genealogy.

Loreen passed away after battling an infection in her body and it became too much for her frail body to endure. She was surrounded by family, friends, loved ones, and neighbors.

Funeral services were held on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Cross Hollow Stake Center (2830 W Cody Drive, Cedar City, UT). There was a viewing on Friday, June 8, 2018 from 9–10:30 a.m. at the Cross Hollow Stake Center. Interment was in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.