Kevin Rasmusson

Kevin DeWitt Rasmusson graduated from this life October 22 in the presence of his loving wife Janeen. He was born December 10, 1954, in Ephraim, Utah, and grew up in Panguitch, and graduated from Millard High School where he was star wrestler. He is a twin to Beven who says he always beat him at golf and fishing. Kevin and Beven loved to travel both within and out of the country. Kevin was preceded by his Aunt Marry and his dad Roger Rasmusson.

Kevin is a great example of love, positivity and caring. He always looked for the best in everyone. He was a people person to the max. He was a true lover of life. He was a gracious person all the time. He had a witty personality and was a joy to be around. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters Arianna, and Annabelle. He loved rock and roll music and played the drums in several bands. He worked in the oil fields all over the west. He managed the Country Inn Motel in Beaver, Utah, for about 20 years.

Our family would like to thank Bob RN, Brett Robbins CNFP, Dr. Gray, and Craig with IHC Home Health for all of their help and support. He will be missed by all especially his family!

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Cedarview Ward, located at 1925 West 320 South in Cedar City, Utah. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services. Online condolences can be sent to his memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com.