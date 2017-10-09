Karen Rugg

On October 5, 2017 our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Karen D. Stewart Rugg, passed away surrounded by her loving family.

Karen was born along with her twin sister, Sharon Clarke, to Chancey Owen Stewart and Velma D. Mower Stewart, on May 17, 1947, in Fairview, Utah. She married her childhood sweetheart, Raymond Rugg, on September 2, 1966. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple. Together they had four children: Kristine (Gavin) Gunnell, Raymond (Lacey), Kevin and Valerie (Gabe) Keil. She adored her 18 grandchildren and two great grand children. Mom loved her family so much and everyone she met became family.

She was active in her LDS ward and loved the callings she has had, especially the ones with children. She had a soft spot for the missionaries. When we lived in California we had a revolving door for the missionaries to come eat or be cared for if they were sick. Mom loved her sisters and shared a special bond with her identical twin sister, a bond that carried on till her passing. Mom always loved our friends and quickly became their mom as well. As her son in law, Gavin, said, “She was the purest, truest form of unconditional love.” And there was never an empty dish. We are so sad but find peace in the fact that she is no longer in pain and in the arms of her Heavenly Father, her parents, and her youngest son Kevin.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at noon at the Enoch Ward LDS Chapel (451 East Midvalley Rd Enoch, Utah). A viewing was at the same building from 10:30 to 11:30 prior to the service. Interment was at the Enoch City Cemetery under the direction of Affordable Funeral Services.

