Our Mother, Grandmother, Wife, sister and friend Joyce Arend passed from this life peacefully on the morning of October 10, 2017.

Joyce Staples Arend was born December 20, 1953 to Meridean and DeVere Staples in Fillmore Utah. Joyce spent her youth in Las Vegas, Nevada and enjoyed singing in the Madrigals Choir at Western High School.

Joyce met Rodney Lloyd Richins at Southern Utah State College (Now SUU) while she was having car problems. They were married on September 15, 1972 in the St. George, Utah LDS Temple. Joyce spent most of her marriage to Rodney enjoying and raising her young family until Rodney became ill and passed away October 30, 1986. Joyce started working jobs here and there to make ends meet after Rodney’s death and in 1991 started her career with Wal-Mart when they opened a store in Cedar City. It was at Wal-Mart where she met her next love Robert Arend. Bob and Joyce were married February 5, 1994 in Cedar City, Utah and spent almost 24 years in love.

Bob and Joyce enjoyed traveling together and spending time with each other. Joyce’s Favorite trip was to South Korea in 2010 where she and Bob were treated like royalty due to Bobs service in the Korean War. In 1998 Joyce was trained and certified as an EMT with Iron County Ambulance where she and Bob served their community of Kanarraville faithfully for 10 years. Joyce loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart and loved when they came to visit so she could spoil them.

Joyce struggled with many medical problems throughout her life and especially the last few years.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband Rodney Richins, parents Meridean and DeVere Staples, brothers Jeffery and Kevin Staples and stepson Grant Arend Sr. She is survived by Robert (Bob) Arend, her fur baby Leila, Son Michael Richins, daughter Shannon Richins Davis (James), son Jody Richins (Kayleen), grandchildren Lyric, Maddux, Rayell, Rodney, Sage and Brynlee, stepchildren Diane, Craig, Keith and Gary Arend and step grandchildren Ricky, Christine, Grant Jr., Melena, and Caitlyn Arend and great grandaughter Maggie Arend.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, Utah). A viewing was held on Friday, October 13, 2017, then again on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the Mortuary. Interment will be in the Hurricane City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.sumortuary.com.