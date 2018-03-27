Carlyle Jerrod “Bud” Rosenberg

Bud Rosenberg, 79, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2018. He was born to Delos Rosenberg and Elrita Johnson on August 24, 1938 in Cedar City, Utah, the second of six children.

As a kid, he could be found raising hell in dog town with his pals. To say that he loved to hunt, and fish was an understatement. As head of the Bent Knife Outfit, he was as comfortable with a gun in his hands as most are with a fork; he was pretty comfortable with a fork in his hands too. It was all he could to do to stay at work when there was deer and elk to hunt, lions to be chased, or fish to be caught. Whether it was on the back of a horse or in an old pickup truck, all he wanted to do was go for a ride.

He met the love of his life, Loretta Bean, in Cedar City in the summer of 1954. They were married June 28, 1957 in Springdale, Utah and later sealed with their family in the St. George LDS Temple on March 28, 1964. Despite the challenge of being the wife of a “legend in his own mind,” Loretta never left his side. Through thick and thin, they took care of each other.

He held many jobs around town, from runnin’ cows to texturing ceilings. He was probably best known for his time as a cook. He ran his own steakhouse, Bud’s Deserada, for 10 years and later finished his career for the Iron County/Utah State Correctional Facility as the Director of Food Services.

He was his kids’, grandkids’, great-grandkids’, nieces’, nephews’, and neighbor kids’ biggest fan. They were his whole world. If he missed one of their games or events, it was usually because he had another to attend at the same time. Up north or down south, he was always there. His presence at games was known by all due to his booming growl, letting everyone know that someone was going to “Git immm!” The stands at Cedar High, Canyon View High, and SUU will be just a little quieter now.

So, after several failed attempts, he’s finally made ‘er home. There was never a dull moment around Bud. He had a passion for life that was unmatched. He was known by many and loved by all. He considered his friends his family, and there’s a good chance if you knew him, you were his friend.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Loretta Bean Rosenberg, daughter Julie Spevak (Richard), daughter JoAnna Lambeth (Brent), daughter Jeanette Blackner (Kim), son Jerrod “Hug” Rosenberg, sister MayeDean Petty, brother Bob Rosenberg (Betty), twelve grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, sisters Guyla, Frances, and brother Mc.

