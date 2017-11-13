Arnold Barry Rivera, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather passed away Nov.10, 2017 at the age of 67 at his home in Parowan after a long battle with multiple illnesses.

He married Katherine Geranis they had two daughters and later divorced. He had a son between marriages with Debbie Child. He later married Donna Bryge and they had three daughters and a son, they later divorced. He then married Tammy Jenson and helped her raise three sons and two daughters, they later divorced. He later remarried Katherine G Rivera.

He was a U.S. Marine, and was raised Pentecostal. He loved the great outdoors, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, and wood hauling. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He was always joking and making people laugh and could brighten anyone’s day.

He will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest John Rivera, Edith Leona Rivera.

His brother Ernest Jerry Rivera. His granddaughter Faith Rivera and his great granddaughter Sariah Anne Schoenheide.

Arnold is survived by his wife Katherine Rivera (nee Geranis); his children Farida Rivera of Parowan, Leona (Paul) Courtney of Cedar City, Jason Childs, Charity A. Rivera of Springfield, Ill., Donale L. Rivera of Douglasville, Ga., Jessica (Dario) Mackins of Belleville, Ill., Arnold Barry Rivera Jr. of Decatur, Ill. Stephanie (Jeremiah) Wilkinson of Ogden, Eric (Licia) Saffell of Ogden, Samantha Saffell of Ogden, Jake (Berkley) Saffell of Ogden, Zach Saffell of Ogden. Also, 45 grandchildren: Arian Child, Jason Jr.Child, Keven Child, Alisa Child, Dionte Rivera,Vannessa Rivera, Donovan Rivera, Kinsley Light, Andrew Cook, Justice Rivera , Mya Neal, Alexis Rivera, Toni Neal Rivera, Ashante Mackins

Dario Mackins Jr, Kilee Rivera, Breezie Smith, Isaac Rivera, Avaon Rivera, Alijah Rivera , Dax Schoenheide, Shaleia Schoenheide, Raine Schoenheide, Nerissa Lund, Yeshaya Lund, Dalston Lund, Tristan Rivera, Fallon Courtney, Skylar Courtney, Ian Courtney, Angeleia Curtis,Ashley Rivera, Aspen Courtney, Kyle Courtney, Cachuga Courtney, Nala Wilkinson, Dakota Wilkinson, Austin Wilkinson ,Nickoli Saffell, Jordan Saffell, Addison Saffell, Chole Saffell, Iola Saffell; and four Great grandchildren Korah Rivera, Cree Rivera, Abreail Gonzales, Weston Hall.

He will be greatly missed by his loved ones. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com