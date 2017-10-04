Monique Marie Huguette Fantin Cox

A dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Monique Cox, 84, of Cedar City, passed away Sept. 28, 2017.

Monique was born Sept. 9, 1933, in Aubigny-sur-Nère, France to Attilio and Leone Leger Fantin. Monique had three younger siblings: Micheline, Michele (Marcel), and Jean Claude.

Monique met Darrell Cox at a dance while he was serving in the U.S. Air Force. They were married in 1957 in Aubigny. Together they had four sons: Steven (Jill), Laurent (Christine), Denis (Teresa), and Daniel.

After a couple years in France, Darrell and Monique moved to his hometown in Colorado with their two-year-old and one-year-old sons, Steven and Laurent, while also very pregnant with Denis. Monique then had the challenge of teaching herself English.

The family moved around a bit for Darrell’s job with the Union Pacific Railroad, before settling in Milford, Utah where they attended St. Bridget Catholic Church. Once the boys were a little older Monique also went to work for the railroad and then Daniel was welcomed into the family in 1974.

Monique enrolled at Southern Utah State College in her 40s and then moved to Cedar City with Daniel to finish her schooling. She worked at a care center and as a real estate agent while putting herself through college. She graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology.

Monique went on to have a career with the Southwest Behavioral Health Center and contined selling real estate. She worked for many years at Mountain View House, a residential program for people with mental illness. After she retired, Monique spent a lot of time with her two youngest grandchildren who reside in Cedar City.

Over the years Monique loved spending holidays with her children and grandchildren in Arizona and South Carolina. She spent time in France during many summers and had a close relationship with her mom and sisters.

Monique enjoyed helping people and developed many lasting friendships. She loved planting flowers and collecting stamps and was a wonderful cook. She was a devoted Catholic throughout her life. Monique was a loving and supportive mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Monique is survived by her siblings, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Christ The King Catholic Church, 690 South Cove Drive, Cedar City, Utah.