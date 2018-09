Markus Johnson, son of Patty and Mark Johnson of Cedar City, has been called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Korea Seoul South Mission. He leaves for the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah on Oct. 3, 2018. His farewell will be on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in the Mesa Hills Ward at 1 p.m., located at 1925 W 320 South, Cedar City.