Elder Jayson Neal Julander returned from the California Santa Rosa Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on October 3.

Elder Michael D. Julander has been called to the Washington Seattle Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He reports to the MTC on Oct. 18. Both spoke in the Spanish Trails Ward on Oct. 15.

Their parents are David and Jenny Julander of Enoch, Utah.