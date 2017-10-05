Mission: Sister Holland Terry

S ister Holland Terry has been called to serve in the Chile Antofagasta Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spoke in her home ward, the Parowan 5th Ward, on Sunday, August 13, 2017, and then entered the Mexico MTC (CCM de México) on Tuesday, August 15.

Sister Terry is the third daughter and child of Paul and Jenifer Terry of Parowan. Courageously and faithfully following in the footsteps of her Savior and her two older sisters, who served in the California Bakersfield and New York New York North Missions, respectively, it is now her humble honor and devoted turn to go forth and diligently, selflessly and sacrificially serve her brothers and sisters in Chile.