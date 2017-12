Sister DeMille departing Dec. 20

Sister Shantel Connie DeMille, daughter of Greg and Becky DeMille of Cedar City, has been called to serve in the Sydney, Australia mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She will be speaking in the Cedar 2nd Ward on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. The church is located at 256 S. 900 West in Cedar City.