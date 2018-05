Sister Melanie Pierce has been called to serve in the Oregon Portland Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be speaking in the Homestead 1st Ward (1390 East Midvalley Road, Enoch) on Sunday, June 24 at 11 a.m. She will enter the Provo Missionary Training Center on June 27. Melanie is the daughter of Will and Deanne Pierce.