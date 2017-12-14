Mission: Madison Taylor Clark

Madison Taylor Clark of Cedar City, Utah, has been called to serve in the Alpine German-Speaking mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This mission includes Switzerland, Southern Germany, Austria and Liechtenstein.

Madison enters the England MTC in Preston, England on December 29, 2017. Madison will be speaking on Sunday, December 17, 2017 at 9 a.m. at the Historic LDS Rock Church, located at 75 East Center Street, Cedar City. Madison is the daughter of Dr. Gary and Janet Clark of Cedar City.