Sister Kaytlyn Condie, daughter of Lief and Debby Condie, has been called to serve in the Argentina, Rosario Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be speaking on Sunday, October 21 at 1 p.m. in the Homestead 2nd Ward Chapel at 1390 E. Midvalley Rd. Enoch, UT. She will report to the Mexico MTC on October 30.