Kaleb Suttlemyre has been called to serve in the Washington Seattle Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He will speak Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. in the Cedarview Ward of the Cross Hollow Stake, 1925 W. 320 South. He will enter the Missionary Training Center in Provo Oct. 31. Kaleb is the son of Kathy Jones and Murray Suttlemyre.