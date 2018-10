Jesse Nelson Holyoak has returned from serving a full time, 24-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Germany, Frankfurt Mission. He will be reporting his mission in the Cedar City 17th Ward at 9 a.m. on October 21. Jesse is the son of Russell and Kim Holyoak, and grandson of Cullen and Kae Holyoak and Bruce and Pat Forsyth, all of Cedar City.